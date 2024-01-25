Lucid's third vehicle will be a compact crossover to rival the Tesla Model Y.

A teaser photo posted to X on Wednesday by automotive journalist—and our former colleague—John Voelcker reveals a sleek silhouette that isn't unlike the design of the Lucid Gravity midsize SUV, which was revealed last fall and is due to start deliveries late this year.

The photo was taken at a recent ceremony for an expansion of Lucid's plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, where Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said engineering prototypes for the mystery vehicle, codenamed Project Midsize, have already been built.

In an interview with Electrek at the same event, Rawlinson said Project Midsize is coming in a “few years” and that production will be handled at the company's new plant near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lucid Gravity

He also said the vehicle will be based on the company's “big volume platform” and possibly lose some of the luxury design found in the Gravity and debut Air sedan. In his interview with Electrek, Rawlinson said Lucid's current offerings are rivals to Mercedes-Benz vehicles, but stressed that Project Midsize will be very much like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Lucid's most affordable model at present is the Air sedan in Pure grade, which starts at $78,900. Pricing for the Gravity hasn't been announced but Lucid said at the vehicle's reveal last fall that pricing will start below $80,000.

Given Rawlinson's comments about the positioning of Project Midsize, the vehicle may start below $50,000.

Lucid needs a big boost in volume if the company looks intends to grow beyond its current niche status. Lucid built 8,428 vehicles in 2023 and delivered only 6,001 to customers.