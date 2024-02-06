Nissan will use the 2024 Chicago auto show on this week to present a Forsberg Edition package available for the Frontier midsize pickup truck.

The limited-edition package was inspired by the rugged Frontier off-road concept that Nissan developed in partnership with Forsberg Racing for entry in the NORRA 500 race in Mexico that ran last fall, and will be available starting in the fall.

The package costs $9,999 and can be installed at dealerships on new Frontiers as well as examples dating back to the 2022 model year, though only for Crew Cab models. Nissan hasn't said how limited the availability will be.

Included in the package are 17-inch Axis Beadlock wheels, rock rails, a roof rack with integrated LED lighting, custom badging, and Forsberg Racing decals. The package also includes a lift kit, forged upper suspension control arms, high-performance shocks, a Nismo cat-back exhaust, and Yokohama Geolandar X-AT tires.

2024 Nissan Frontier Forsberg Edition

The Forsberg Edition package joins a previously announced Hardbody Edition package that lends the Frontier a retro look inspired by the D21 Hardbody pickup truck of the 1980s.

The Frontier also gained a new range-topping SL grade for the 2024 model year. It replaced the previous SV Premium Package. It adds a number of the Frontier's popular features as standard, such as LED headlights, leather trim, a heated steering wheel, a 10-speaker Fender audio system, 120-volt outlets in the bed and rear center console, and more.

No change has been made to the Frontier's standard 3.8-liter V-6, which offers a peak 310 hp and is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is 6,640 pounds.

The 2024 Frontier is priced from $31,540, including a $1,510 destination charge.