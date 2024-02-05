Porsche's debut electric vehicle, the Taycan, is about to be updated. Due this spring, the updated model will bring fresh styling, more range, and a new performance flagship that's almost as potent on the racetrack as the Rimac Nevera electric hypercar.

The Lincoln Aviator is a solid pick for buyers seeking a roomy mid-size SUV with a luxurious cabin. An updated model goes on sale this summer and Lincoln has revealed all the details.

Red Bull Racing's RB17 hypercar set for a reveal later this year will pack a naturally aspirated V-10 instead of a previously announced twin-turbocharged V-8. According to the man designing the car, Red Bull star aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, the V-10 was chosen over the force-fed V-8 because of the better sound it makes.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

2025 Porsche Taycan lands this spring, tops 360 miles in testing

2025 Lincoln Aviator receives fresh look and tech

Red Bull RB17 hypercar packs V-10 with 15,000-rpm rev limit

Tesla recalls nearly 2.2M cars for too small of a font size

McDonald's Hamburglar hitting the road in the Burgercuda

More than a third of US EVs are sold in California

Dodge Charger's electric successor to debut March 5

Redesigned 2024 GMC Acadia costs at least $5,800 more

VW developing own AI products

Most Ford EV drivers will get Tesla charge-port adapters for free