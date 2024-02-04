If your job is stealing hamburgers, it helps to have a good getaway car.

McDonald's has given the Hamburglar—cartoon burger thief extraordinaire—his own ride. It's a modified 1970 Plymouth Barracuda called, inevitably, the Burgercuda. It's being driven cross country, and McDonald's is inviting fast food customers to win prizes by spotting it and scanning a QR code on the rear quarter panels. Unexplained in the press release from the fast food giant is why a car called the Barracuda is being used to steal burgers and not Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

McDonald's Hamburglar Burgercuda 1970 Plymouth Barracuda

The Barracuda has a black-and-white livery to match the Hamburglar's black-and-white striped prison apparel outfit, a theme that's also replicated with the interior's upholstery. Nestled between the striped bucket seats is a hidden burger warmer in the center console, naturally. There's also a burger holder and a cupholder on either side of the shifter.

Other details include a cheeseburger-shaped spare tire cover and bun hub caps. The license plate and shaker hood scoop sport different versions of the Hamburglar's catchphrase, "robble robble."

McDonald's Hamburglar Burgercuda 1970 Plymouth Barracuda

Mechanical details aren't really important in a marketing stunt like this, but the Barracuda came with some tasty options when new, including a choice of the legendary 440-cubic-inch and 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8s, among others. This was the first year for the second-generation Barracuda, which was twinned with the Dodge Challenger. Both brands' takes on this platform represented peak muscle car.

Original versions of the high-performance Barracuda models are also among the biggest muscle-car collectibles. The first Hemi-powered 1970 Plymouth Barracuda surfaced for sale in 2023 with a $2.2 million asking price. That would buy a lot of McDonald's hamburgers.