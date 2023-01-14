Hennessey this week revealed a track-focused version of its Venom F5 hypercar. The new addition is called the Revolution, and it promises 1,817 hp in a package that cuts 100 pounds off a curb weight already under 3,000 pounds.

Mazda MX-30 R-EV

Mazda revealed a modern vehicle equipped with a rotary engine, but it's not a new RX sports car. Instead, the rotary serves purely as a range extender for Mazda's MX-30 compact electric crossover.

2024 Jaguar F-Type 75

The 2024 model year marks the end of the road for the Jaguar F-Type. For the sports car's final year, a special-edition F-Type 75 will be available as a coupe or convertible, and in standard or more potent R grades.

2024 Ford F-150 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

America's top-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150, is set to receive updates inside and out. A prototype for the updated 2024 F-150 was spied this week, and we should see the debut take place later this year.

2024 Aston Martin DB11 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another vehicle we spied was an updated Aston Martin DB11. The big grand tourer will receive tweaks inside and out, and should also make its debut in updated form later this year.

2023 Genesis G90

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2023 Genesis G90. The redesigned flagship sedan starts at close to $90,000 but comes with a long list of standard features to help justify the steep price tag.

2023 Lexus RC

Lexus announced its 2023 RC range this week. The big news is the return of the RC F Track Edition, as well as the launch of a new F Sport Appearance Package.

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE “Black Ghost”

And finally, we learned this week that the one-of-one 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as the "Black Ghost" is headed to sale for the first time. Yes, Detroit cop and street racer Godfrey Qualls' legendary Challenger will go under the hammer at a Mecum auction this spring.