Alfa Romeo has entered the hotly contested compact crossover space with the Tonale. It's due in showrooms later this year with a standard plug-in hybrid powertrain hidden under a svelte body.

Mazda has provided an early look at an upcoming three-row mid-size SUV called the CX-90. It will ride on Mazda's newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform, and offer the choice of a turbocharged inline-6 or a yet-to-be-announced plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Porsche's 992-generation 911 is about to come in for its mid-cycle update. A prototype for the updated 911 Carrera variant has been spotted, revealing many of the visual tweaks that are planned, both outside and in the cabin.

