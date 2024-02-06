A prototype for Audi's next A5 has been spotted. The prototype is for the A5 Sportback hatchback, but prototypes for a new A5 Avant wagon are also out and about. A debut is expected later this year, though only the Sportback is expected to reach the U.S.

Nissan has a new package for the Frontier that adds some genuine off-road upgrades. It's called the Forsberg Edition package, and it was inspired by upgrades fitted to a Frontier concept that came first in class in the NORRA 500 race in Mexico last fall.

Mercedes-Benz's CLE-Class Coupe has spawned its convertible sibling. The new CLE-Class Cabriolet serves as a single replacement for the former C-Class and E-Class convertibles, and should be in U.S. showrooms later this year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Audi A5 Sportback spied for first time

Nissan Frontier gains rugged Forsberg Edition package

Mercedes-Benz drops the top on the CLE-Class

Review: 2024 Tesla Model S

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT channels IMSA GTO history for swan song

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter leads into the electric vanlife

VW Arteon dropped earlier than planned, no 2024 model

Ford Edge to be discontinued in 2024, won't return for 2025

Porsche lets you control vehicle functions with Apple CarPlay

Aptera claims enough crowdfunding to make solar EV