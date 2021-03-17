The BMW Group used its annual general meeting held on Wednesday in Munich, Germany, to announce plans to make its Mini brand fully electric.

It makes Mini the third established car brand this year to signal a date for the transition to a fully electric lineup. Both Jaguar and Volvo in the past month announced plans to sell electric vehicles only, by 2025 in the case of Jaguar and 2030 for Volvo.

As for Mini, it will introduce its final car with an internal-combustion engine in 2025 and will only be selling electric cars by the early 2030s.

2022 Mini Cooper SE

It was reported as early as 2019 that BMW Group was considering canceling plans to offer internal-combustion engines in the next-generation Mini family, back when the company was establishing a partnership with Great Wall Motor to develop and build electric vehicles in China. The partnership, known as Spotlight Automotive, is currently working on an electric crossover similar in size to the Countryman and due in 2023.

However, with Wednesday's announcement, it now looks like we'll get one more generation of the Mini family equipped with internal-combustion engines. The first members of the new generation are expected to arrive around 2023.

Mini's sole EV at present is the Cooper SE which was just updated for 2022. The company is working on a high-performance electric powertrain for future John Cooper Works models, as well as an electric option for the next Countryman due in 2023. Mini is also thought to be working on a new crossover bigger than the Countryman that will have the option of an electric powertrain.