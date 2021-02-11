Mini is giving its Hardtop (and Convertible) a subtle facelift for the 2022 model year, and that includes the battery-electric Cooper SE variant.

The changes include revised fascias front and rear that help to give the car a sportier look, thanks in part to the new front splitter and darkened elements like the grille surround. Buyers also have the option of a paint fade for the roof, which Mini calls the Multitone Roof. Shown here is a fade that starts with San Marino Blue at the front and flows through to Pearly Aqua before ending up with Jet Black.

2022 Mini Cooper SE

The interior of the Cooper SE has also been updated to match the changes made to the 2022 Hardtop, including the new steering wheel design, new instrument cluster with an 8.8-inch screen, heated steering wheel, expanded list of electronic driver-assist features, and Sirius Satellite Radio.

Mini is also offering a special version of the Cooper SE called the Electric Collection. It features the same exterior shown here, as well as some additional extras including matrix LED headlights, custom 17-inch wheels, black side-mirror caps, custom door sills, and leather trim for the steering wheel.

2022 Mini Cooper Hardtop

Sadly, there hasn't been any changes to the powertrain with this update, though that's not surprising as the Cooper SE hasn't even been on the market for two years yet. The car's 32.6-kilowatt-hour battery is rated by the EPA at a low 110 miles of range. The battery powers an electric motor at the front axle delivering a peak 181 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 93 mph.

EV fans seeking more performance will have to wait for Mini's electric John Cooper Works model currently being developed. Timing for this model isn't clear.

2022 Mini Cooper SE

The 2022 Mini Hardtop range goes on sale later this year priced from $23,750. The electric Cooper SE is priced from $30,750. Both figures include destination.

