Ford's mid-size Ranger pickup truck is the latest in the Blue Oval's arsenal to receive the Tremor Off-Road Package. The package adds raised suspension, Fox 2.0 monotube dampers, redesigned front knuckles, and 17-inch wheels shod with 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires, and we've just tested it.

The Porsche Taycan already holds the world record for the longest drift by an electric vehicle, and now it also has the record for the highest speed achieved indoors by any vehicle. The new record is much harder to achieve than it sounds, which is why the previous one has stood for more than seven years.

Audi's E-Tron GT super sedan has finally arrived, and there's both a regular model and an RS E-Tron GT from Audi Sport. The handsome four-door starts sales this summer and is priced to start at about $100,000.

First drive review: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is a winter fun machine

Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record for highest speed achieved by a car... indoors

2022 Audi E-Tron GT arrives with stunning looks, RS flagship

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross sports a new look, higher price of $24,590

Porsche files patent for Le Mans Living Legend... is production planned?

Detroit Diesel is going electric, in pivot to keep powering Freightliner

BMW sourcing aluminum produced with solar energy

First drive review: 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo cranks up the fun and the price

2022 Kia CV spy shots: Electric crossover SUV coming shortly

Teslas cover more daily miles than other EVs: Are they better ICE replacements?