Volvo was among the first of the mainstream automakers to fully commit to electrification when in 2017 it said its entire lineup would consist purely of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric cars within two years.

On Tuesday the Swedish automaker took the next step and announced that its lineup will become fully electric by 2030. It means no new Volvo will feature an internal-combustion engine by that date.

The announcement comes just weeks after Jaguar committed to a fully electric lineup by as early as 2025.

Volvo said its decision was made in part due to an expectation that legislation will accelerate the move to electric vehicles. We'll remind you that the United Kingdom last November confirmed a plan to ban the sale of non-electrified models by 2030, and the sale of any vehicle with an internal-combustion engine by 2035. Other countries have proposed similar plans as well.

Volvo to offer seven electric vehicles by the mid-2020s

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal-combustion engine,” Henrik Green, Volvo's chief technology officer, said in statement. “We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only carmaker and the transition should happen by 2030.”

Volvo only launched its first EV last year, the battery-electric XC40 Recharge. The automaker plans to add six more by the middle of the decade, at which point it predicts 50% of its sales will consist of EVs. (One of the six new EVs will be revealed later today so stay tuned.)

In an interesting move, Volvo also said Tuesday that it is preparing for a move to 100% online sales. As part of this move, Volvo said it will start selling its EVs online only, with potential buyers to benefit from reduced complexity in configuring models along with fixed pricing. Volvo has been making moves in this direction since at least 2014.

The U.S. may be one of the last markets to fully embrace online sales because of the dealership model here, but progress can be made in this area as demonstrated by Tesla and its own online sales model. Dealers will still be there for the delivery and servicing of vehicles, as well as organizing test drives and real world inspections that you can’t replicate on the web.