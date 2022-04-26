The Genesis G80 was redesigned for 2021 with a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring exterior. For 2022, there's a sharper G80 Sport variant and we've just tested it. While there's no extra power, the car's well-tuned suspension serves notice to the BMW 5-Series.

It's official. General Motors has confirmed that an electric Chevrolet Corvette is coming and will use the Ultium platform, which currently supports outputs of up to 1,000 hp. A hybrid Corvette will come first, though. It's due next year and will pair a V-8 driving the rear wheels with one or more electric motors at the front axle.

Koenigsegg's development of the Jesko is almost complete and soon the Swedish hypercar marque will start production of the 125-car run. The Jesko comes in track-focused Attack and high-speed Absolut grades, with the latter destined to be the fastest car Koenigsegg will ever produce.

Test drive review: 2022 Genesis G80 Sport nips at BMW’s heels

GM confirms electric Chevy Corvette

$3M Koenigsegg Jesko almost ready for production, already sold out

Test drive review: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 still reigns

2022 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 spy shots: Hardcore special celebrates Manthey-Racing

Preview drive: 2023 Vinfast VF 8 has a long way to go, and a short time to get there

TVR says Griffith sports car coming in 2024, with V-8 and electric options

IIHS: 2022 Volkswagen Taos falters on safety standards

Nissan demonstrates next-generation collision-avoidance tech

Heat pumps included in GM EVs could give them a real-world range advantage