The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has just been redesigned, and now the first of the AMG-enhanced versions has been revealed. The car is the new C 43, which as expected has downsized from a 6- to a 4-cylinder engine. Despite the drop in cylinder count, power is up.

A redesigned Genesis G90 reaches showrooms later this year and its range-topping powertrain has also downsized, in this case from a V-8 in the outgoing generation to a V-6. Power output for the two engines is the same, though.

Hennessey has confirmed that a roofless version of the 1,817-hp Venom F5 hypercar is in the works. It's set for debut in August and will probably be smashing records for open-top cars not long after that.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuts with F1-style turbo, over 400 hp

2023 Genesis G90 makes major uptick in style, swaps V-8 for mild-hybrid V-6

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster set for Aug. 9 debut

Faulty wipers force Ford to recall 650,000 newer SUVs and trucks

New video shows Ferrari may be testing a successor to the 812 Superfast

Ford starts F-150 Lightning production, confirms 2nd electric pickup for 2024

McLaren names former exec at Ferrari, Porsche as CEO of supercar arm

2022 Hyundai Palisade review

Justin Lin quits as "Fast X" director days after filming starts

Chrysler boss: We are rethinking the minivan for the electric era