A redesigned Mini Countryman goes on sale next year as a 2025 model, and the latest prototype to be spotted is completely devoid of any camouflage gear. The new Countryman grows in size compared to the current model, and will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains.

Swedish performance EV brand Polestar has revealed a new crossover positioned between its 2 compact hatchback and 3 mid-size SUV. The new crossover, dubbed the Polestar 4, features coupe-like styling and lacks a rear window.

MG has revealed a modern sports car in the form of the Cyberster. The two-seat roadster features electric power and is scheduled to go on sale in markets where MG operates starting in 2024. Sadly, the U.S. isn't one of them.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Mini Countryman spy shots and video

2025 Polestar 4 revealed with Geely platform, peak 536 hp

MG returns to sports car roots with Cyberster electric roadster

Mazda CX-50 vs. Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

2024 Lincoln Nautilus turns up the tech with a full-width screen

Which American-made EVs qualify for full $7,500 tax credit?

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept heralds brand's electric rebirth

Review: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

2024 Porsche Cayenne debuts at 2023 Shanghai auto show

Toyota is looking at plug-in hybrids powered by low-carbon fuels