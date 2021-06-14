The "Fast and Furious" saga will finally end with the 11th movie in the franchise, Vin Diesel said in a recent interview with ET. He told the Associated Press that the final two movies could be released in 2023 and 2024.

"Every story deserves its ending," Diesel said in the video interview (embedded above). While this will be the end of the main storyline, Diesel said it won't be the end of the "Fast universe," potentially keeping the door open for spinoffs like 2019's "Hobbs and Shaw."

The main "Fast" saga will wrap up over two movies, parts 10 and 11 in the franchise, Diesel said. Justin Lin, who directed parts three through six, as well as the upcoming "F9," said in the same video segment that he would return to direct the final two films.

"Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter," Lin said. "We're kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters."

"F9" was originally scheduled to premiere in 2020, but was pushed back to June 25, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trailers have revealed that the plot will center around the appearance of Jacob Toretto (played by John Cena), the previously unmentioned brother of Diesel's Dominic Toretto. It will also feature the return of Sung Kang's Han, plus a lot of vehicular carnage.

Plans to end the "Fast and Furious" saga with the 11th movie were first reported last year. The 10th movie was confirmed in 2016, and was originally scheduled for 2021, but that was made impossible by the coronavirus pandemic. That will give the franchise a run of more than 20 years from the 2001 release of "The Fast and the Furious."