Bugatti this week launched a new variant of the Chiron packing 1,578 hp. It's related to the recent Chiron Super Sport 300+ but features a lower top speed and tuning that prioritizes comfort.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs

If you're looking for a car that accelerates quicker to 60 mph than the Bugatti above, look no further than the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid. The electric super hatch started deliveries this week, and owners can look forward to 0-60 times in less than two seconds and a quarter-mile ET of a bit over nine.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser

A new Toyota Land Cruiser was revealed this week, the iconic off-roader's first redesign in more than a decade. It features a new platform as well as twin-turbo V-6 power, and while it won't be sold in the United States its hardware should end up in a redesigned Lexus LX.

2022 BMW X3 M Competition

BMW unveiled updated versions of its X3 and X4 small crossovers. The updates extend to the high-performance M versions which also benefit from a boost in torque figures for the Competition models. A redesigned BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe also made headlines.

2022 Ford Maverick

Ford unveiled a compact pickup truck that goes by the name Maverick. It's essentially a twin under the skin with the Bronco Sport, and it's headed to showrooms shortly with standard hybrid power and a base price of about $20,000.

2022 Volkswagen Multivan

Another new vehicle in the headlines this week was Volkswagen's T7-generation van, which debuted in passenger-oriented Multivan guise. Unlike the T6 generation, which uses a dedicated van platform, the T7 has moved to the more car-like MQB platform shared with multiple models sold by Volkswagen Group brands.

2022 Ferrari V-6 hybrid supercar spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, Ferrari was spotted testing its upcoming V-6-powered supercar. The new model will feature a mid-engine layout and hybrid technology, making it a rival to the recently revealed McLaren Artura.