Volkswagen has no plans to end its traditional line of T-series vans despite the development of a modern Microbus based on the battery-electric ID.Buzz concept. Today we have a first look at the new T7-generation van in Multivan guise.

Tesla has started deliveries of its range-topping Model S Plaid and confirmed some of the specs. The electric super hatch ups the performance to astronomical levels, with 1,020 hp and 0-60 mph times reaching below 2 seconds.

BMW plans to enter LMDh, the new top class of the World Endurance Championship and WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. It means we could see the automaker compete at the top level in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1999.

