Apple [NSDQ:AAPL] has shored up its car development team with the hiring of Ulrich Kranz, an automotive industry veteran who in previous roles headed BMW i and served as chief technology officer at electric-vehicle startups Faraday Future and Canoo.

Kranz only stepped down from Canoo, a company he is a co-founder of, a few months ago. At Apple, he will report to Doug Field who heads development of Apple's car project, which currently operates under the Project Titan code name. Field is an Apple veteran but left the company briefly to work at Tesla as a senior executive, where he oversaw development of the Model 3.

The information was first reported on Thursday by Bloomberg and since confirmed by Apple.

Apple is still quiet on whether or not it actually plans to launch a car. However there have been multiple reports the company has talked with established automakers about signing them as contract manufacturers for a car. The company has also been filing multiple patents in recent years related to cars and driving, and in April it was reported to be in talks with a joint venture between LG and Magna International about sourcing EV powertrain components.

Apple is thought to be readying its car for a reveal in 2024. It may not be something sold directly to the public, however. In February, a report claimed the car will be a self-driving vehicle designed for “last mile” trips, suggesting it will be some sort of autonomous shuttle or delivery van.

