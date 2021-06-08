BMW has given its X3 an update for the 2022 model year and many of the same tweaks also feature on the related X4, the updated version of which was revealed late on Tuesday alongside the updated X3.

Similar to the relationship between the X5 and X6, the X4 sacrifices some space compared to the X3 in favor of a curved, coupe-like roof that lends the vehicle a very sporty look.

For the updated 2022 model, the designers have added revised fascias front and rear, as well as slimmer headlights. The front grille has also been enlarged, while at the rear the exhaust tips have taken on a new shape.

2022 BMW X4

Inside, the X4 receives a new center stack similar to the one found in the latest 4-Series range. This includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen at the top, along with physical controls for frequently used features, such as the climate control. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard.

For the U.S. market, BMW is offering three models to choose from, all of them with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic as standard. Starting off the lineup is the X4 xDrive30i powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Above this is an X4 M40i which comes with all-wheel-drive and a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, just like its predecessor, but there's now also a mild-hybrid system. The mild-hybrid system temporarily boosts output by 11 hp and consists of an integrated starter motor and generator that is able to recover energy under braking. The X4 M40i is good for 382 hp and 364 lb-ft.

The sprint from 0-60 mph takes 6.0 seconds in the X4 xDrive30i and 4.4 seconds in the X4 M40i. The top speed is capped at 130 mph for both models but the X4 M40i can have its top speed lifted to 155 mph.

2022 BMW X4 M Competition

The top of the range will be the X4 M models. The standard turbocharged inline-6 will produce 473 hp and 442 lb of torque while a boosted version of this engine in Competition models increases output to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft. An M-tuned all-wheel-drive system and 8-speed automatic are standard. BMW said the X4 M will sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds with Competition models dropping that time to 3.7 seconds. Top speed will be electronically limited to 155 mph, though an M Driver's Package will increase that to 177 mph.

The 2022 X4 xDrive30i is priced to start at $52,795 and the 2022 X4 M40i at $63,395. Both figures include destination. Rivals include the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, Porsche Macan, and a new Audi Q5 Sportback added for 2021.

Both the updated X3 and X4 are due at dealerships in the fall. Their production is handled at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

