We received our first look at the new spin-off film from the "Fast and Furious" franchise in February, and now we have a second, more revealing look.

A new trailer for "Hobbs & Shaw" was released on Friday and it takes the entire Fast and Furious formula and juices it with steroids. The original franchise has come a long way from illegal street racing and stealing DVD players to take characters on globe-trotting missions to save the world. Bottle up everything the last few installments of the franchise have been, light it on fire, add many more fistfights and explosions, and that's basically what we'll get in Hobbs & Shaw.

'Hobbs & Shaw' trailer

In case you're unfamiliar with the new movie, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) from the Fast movies team up to take down a new bad guy, who Idris Elba portrays. This new trailer sheds a little more light on what Elba's bad guy threatens the world with. In the process of finding nearly unlimited power and strength via a super suit of sorts, he's on the hunt to take down Shaw's sister, who stole a life-threatening virus from him. The virus, per the trailer, has the ability to take out the entire world population.

Hobbs and Shaw team up to take down the latest round of bad guys, and of course, there's plenty of witty banter between the two characters. Both developed humorous on-screen chemistry in the last couple of Fast and Furious films, which likely made both ideal candidates for a spin-off.

Fast and the Furious family - Image via Vin Diesel Facebook page

With the spin-off film, Johnson previously said there are no plans for either his character or Statham's Shaw to appear in the next Fast and Furious film, which features a working title of "Fast 9." Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) said filming for the next movie began in February.

Incredibly, there are also plans for yet another spin-off film, this time with a female-driven cast of characters. No word yet on when we might see it. As for Hobbs & Shaw, it drops August 2, 2019.