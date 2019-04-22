Porsche's newest 911, the 992 generation, has only just arrived but already the car's Targa body style is out testing with zero camouflage gear. This means the debut must be coming up fast. Just like its predecessor, the new Targa looks to feature the signature chunky rollover bar, along with a retractable soft-top roof and wraparound rear window.

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. That might not be the case for future model years as a wide-body Dodge Charger has been spotted in the wild. The vehicle is expected for 2020.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a new home for its vintage Italian makes. It's called the Heritage Hub, and it's located within the historic Mirafiori plant in Italy. This month FCA opened the doors to the public.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa spy shots and video

Dodge Charger Widebody spotted in the wild

Peer inside FCA's new Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia heritage museum

Dodge, Chrysler recall cars over failure to illuminate dashboard driver warnings

André Lotterer daily drives a 1984 Audi Sport Quattro

Future Chevrolet Bolt EV sibling could be called EUV

2020 Corsair to be first Lincoln built in China

2020 Kia Telluride vs. 2019 Kia Sorento: Compare Crossover SUVs

Live out your open-wheel dreams in the BAC Mono

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus vs. 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV: Which is best?