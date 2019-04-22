Dodge rolled out a Charger Widebody concept during March's Spring Fest Mopar meet in Pomona, California. At the time, a company spokesman said the concept was strictly a design study to gauge interest from the public.

It seems production may have already been given the green light as an undisguised Charger Widebody has been spotted in the wild, likely during an official photo shoot.

A short video of the blue muscle sedan was posted to Instagram by user eviil_srt (via Mopar Insiders), who claimed the car was being filmed for a commercial.

Like the Charger Widebody concept, the car here is based on the Charger SRT Hellcat platform, which means there should be a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 under the hood with at least 707 horsepower of grunt.

Dodge Charger Widebody concept

While Dodge is quiet on production plans for a Charger Widebody, reports from February claimed the car will be made available for the 2020 model year, which would mean a likely arrival in the fall. The wide-body option was reported to be coming specifically for the muscle sedan's R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat models.

Compared to the Challenger, whose lineup has been expanded with Demon and Hellcat Redeye models, the Charger has seen relatively few changes over the years. Perhaps this recent sighting of a wide-body Charger is a sign things are about to change.