Female "Fast and Furious" spinoff in the works, "Hobbs & Shaw" premieres Aug. 2





Fast and the Furious family - Image via Vin Diesel Facebook page

Fans of the "Fast and Furious" franchise have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. Vin Diesel, one of the series' main stars, announced on his Instagram account last Thursday that a possible new spinoff will focus on a female lead. Additionally, the first spinoff film, "Hobbs & Shaw" has an official premiere date.

Diesel noted in his IG post that he has promised Universal Pictures three spinoffs. He said he created one that focuses on a female protagonist in 2017 and he heard the first pitch for the movie last week. Details are slim, but Diesel also named three female screenwriters that will be involved and welcomed them into the "Fast Family." They are Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. "Fast and Furious" franchise executive producer, Samantha Vincent, will also be involved.

In other spinoff news, the film that features Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is due in theaters Aug. 2, according to another IG post, this one from Johnson. The film is also now officially titled "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw." The film will see both characters, who have a thorny relationship throughout the main series, team up and go after a new villain that Idris Elba will portray.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in 'The Fate of the Furious'

It's unclear where the spinoff will fall in terms of the series' timeline, but we know "Hobbs and Shaw" will take place in the "Fast and Furious" universe.

If two spinoffs aren't enough, fans can take solace knowing "Fast 9" will begin shooting next month. Diesel made the announcement on IG and said production will start in London. It will be the ninth film in the series and Diesel has promised a tenth film to round out a trio of films following the passing of the series' main actor Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Connor through the seventh film.

As for what the third spinoff will be, we'll have to wait and see.