"I Am Paul Walker" documentary released on fifth anniversary of actor's death





"I Am Paul Walker" documentary

Five years after the passing of "Fast and Furious" star Paul Walker, Virgil Films announced the release of a longer version of its "I Am Paul Walker" documentary on Friday to honor his life and achievements.

The documentary first aired on the Paramount Network this past August, but the documentary released on Friday runs 30 minutes longer than the version previously broadcast. It's available for purchase and rental via on-demand services such as iTunes and Amazon. The company will issue a DVD for purchase on Dec. 4.

The film takes a never-before-seen look at Walker's life and his love for auto racing, marine biology, and giving back through his non-profit organization "Reach Out Worldwide." The film also pulls together some of Walker's closest friends, family members, and former co-stars to reflect on Walker's life. Fans of the "Fast and Furious" series will be treated to interviews with friend and former co-star Tyrese Gibson and "Fast and the Furious" director Rob Cohen.

Paul Walker and an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R on the scene of Fast and Furious 4

Walker's brothers Cody and Caleb and his sister Ashlie also recall their brother's happy-go-lucky attitude and his passions in their own interviews.

"We are thrilled that Paul's story will be shared even further with his fans—those he was always very grateful to," Caleb Walker said of the documentary's release. "The timing of the documentary's digital launch on November 30, the fifth anniversary of Paul's passing, is a fitting tribute to his legacy."

Walker tragically died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT. Friend and business partner Roger Rodas lost control of the car and struck a telephone pole. The impact caused the car to burst into flames, trapping and killing both men. Walker was 40-years-old.