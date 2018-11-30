2020 Mustang GT500, Rivian R1T and R1S, 2020 Jeep Gladiator: The Week In Reverse





2020 Jeep Gladiator with Mopar accessories

Ford teased the upcoming Shelby GT500's engine and confirmed its debut; startup Rivian debuted the R1T and R1S electric pickup and SUV concepts; Jeep revealed the 2020 Gladiator pickup truck. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford not only confirmed the 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 will make its grand debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but the Blue Oval also teased the potent pony car's engine. It'll displace 5.2 liters and crank out more than 700 horsepower.

Haven't heard of Rivian? The electric-vehicle startup's two concepts grabbed a lot of attention at the 2018 LA Auto Show. The R1T and R1S concepts previewed an electric pickup truck and SUV that company plans to produce. The R1T pickup is closest to production as Rivian says assembly will begin in late 2020.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator bowed at the 2018 LA auto show as the brand's latest money-printing machine. Considerably longer than the Wrangler, the pickup will also sport beloved Wrangler features, like a convertible top, a folding windshield, and removable doors.

Porsche used the 2018 LA auto show to reveal the 2020 911. The 992-generation car builds upon the previous-generation sports car with tweaked looks, driving improvements, and more horsepower. We can't wait.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator made its debut in production form in the city of angels, too. The SUV, which will come with optional hybrid power, revives a nameplate from the past and lands a one-two utility-vehicle punch in combination with the full-size Navigator.