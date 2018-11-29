Toyota to keen to add TRD treatment, AWD across lineup





2020 Toyota Camry TRD, 2018 LA Auto Show

Toyota may have more TRD models in the pipeline after the recently revealed Camry and Avalon TRD variants. And we could see all-wheel drive become an across-the-board option for its lineup.

So is the word from Jack Hollis, vice president and general manager of Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America.

Speaking to AutoGuide in an interview published Thursday, he said he wants to potentially see every Toyota offer a TRD variant. He added that he loves the TRD brand and enjoys learning from the motorsports teams to make improvements in its road cars.

Hollis summed up his feelings accordingly and said, "if we can bring it to every car and SUV and every truck, I think we should."

What could be the next TRD model on deck? A Corolla most likely. Hollis said such a car is passed the consideration stage and there's "intention and development" happening. It could finally give Toyota a proper rival to the Honda Civic Si.

Hollis ensured future TRD models wouldn't simply be standard cars with a rear spoiler and jazzed up exterior, but would offer meaningful performance enhancements.

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD, 2018 LA Auto Show

For example, both the Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD include chassis reinforcements and new shock absorbers for greater handling capabilities.

Toyota could go all-in on all-wheel-drive systems, too. Hollis spoke of the possibility to include AWD as an option for every car in the future. Such a system could show up on the Camry first with more products continuously adding the option. The C-HR, however, won't receive AWD in the near future for undisclosed reasons.

The executive added, "you have to stay tuned because some new things are coming up."