The first of what is planned to be three "Fast and Furious" spinoffs will land this summer, and now we get our first look at the plot for "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" as the first trailer dropped on Friday.

In the film, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their "Fast and Furious" characters, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, for a tale of bad guy versus good guys. Like we've come to expect from today's modern "Fast and Furious" films, it's pumped full of action and plenty of one-liners.

The trailer reveals that Hobbs and Shaw, who have a chilled relationship in the "Fast and Furious" movies, team up to take down Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Brixton has cyber-genetically enhanced himself to create superhuman powers. His evil plot threatens the future of humanity. After an initial mission to take him down fails, Hobbs and Shaw get called to action, supercars and all. Their past comes into play with a lack of brotherly love, which makes for a few comedic moments in the 3-minute trailer.

"Hobbs & Shaw" is the first spin-off planned for the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Earlier this week, Vin Diesel announced a second, female-driven spin-off is in the works, and we expect fast cars and bad guys foiled by female lead in that one. At the same time, production for the next "Fast and Furious" film, currently titled "Fast 9," will begin this month in London.

However, we won't see Hobbs or Shaw in "Fast 9," according to Johnson. He revealed this week that "as of now" there are no plans for either character to make an appearance in the next movie. That could always change, and Johnson didn't rule out acting in future films, perhaps whatever is in store for the tenth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Have a look at the trailer above. If you like, or are at least amused by, what you see, the film premieres Aug. 2.