The saga of Jerry Seinfeld's allegedly fake Porsche continues. After the comedian and actor was sued earlier this month by the company that purchased the car from him, Seinfeld has sued the dealership that sold him the car in the first place.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Seinfeld filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court and it seeks unknown damages from the dealer, European Collectibles of Costa Mesa, California. The filing goes on to say Seinfeld relied on the certificate of authenticity that was presented with the car when he purchased it and claims he did not know the car wasn't authentic.

1958 Porsche 356 Carrera Speedster from the Jerry Seinfeld collection - Image via Gooding & Company

The car in question is a Porsche 356 with chassis number 84908. According to previous auction information, it's the only one of its kind to feature an Auratium Green color. It's also supposedly one of 56 GS/GT Carrera Speedsters built with alloy panels.

Seinfeld bought the car from European Collectibles in 2013 for $1.2 million before he sold the car in 2016 to Fica Frio Limited, a company based in the Channel Islands. The company filed a lawsuit against Seinfeld this month after it claims the company discovered the car is not authentic and seeks to recover the funds spent to buy the car and associated costs. A previous report said Fica Frio claimed Seinfeld left a voicemail for the company and apologized for the situation and said he'd provide a refund, but never did.

The new lawsuit states Seinfeld contacted European Collectibles after he was served the lawsuit from Fica Frio and demanded the dealer resolve the dispute with the company directly, which it has refused to do. Seinfeld's lawsuit also claims this isn't the first time the dealer has been accused of selling an inauthentic vehicle.

The comedian's lawyer said Seinfeld wants to do the right thing and will now leave it up to the courts to "determine the just outcome."