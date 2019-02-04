Jerry Seinfeld is famous for his affinity for Porsches, but it seems even he may have been caught out by a less-than-authentic example—if a lawsuit filed against him proves genuine.

Seinfeld was sued on Friday by a company based in the Channel Islands called Fica Frio, which at a 2016 auction purchased a 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster from the comedian for $1.54 million.

Newsday reported Friday that the lawsuit alleges the car was “not authentic,” and as a result Fica Frio is seeking unspecified damages including the costs associated with the purchase.

According to Newsday's report, the lawsuit also alleges that Seinfeld left a voicemail last June apologizing and promising a full refund but never followed through.

Fox News reported Saturday that Orin Snyder, a lawyer representing Seinfeld, said Fica Frio has been asked to provide evidence that the car is a fake but hasn't responded.

The car in question is a 356 bearing chassis number 84908. According to its original auction listing, it is one of just 56 GS/GT Carrera Speedsters built with alloy panels. It's also believed to be the only one of its kind finished in Auratium Green. The car houses a 1.5-liter flat-4 engine good for 110 horsepower, with drive going to the rear wheels via a 4-speed manual transmission.