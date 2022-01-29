"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will join the cast of the 10th "Fast and Furious" movie, according to the franchise's Facebook page.

The Friday announcement didn't give any hints about Momoa's role, but he could appear as a villain in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, which is tentatively being called "F10," is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023.

Most of the cast from the previous movies are expected to return for this installment, although Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won't be among them. Johnson said earlier this month that he won't be returning to the franchise, and called attempts by series star Vin Diesel to get him back manipulative.

Entertainment Weekly reported last August that John Cena also hadn't committed to reprising his character Jakob Toretto, the brother of Diesel's Dominic Toretto introduced in the most recent installment, "F9," for the new movie.

Justin Lin, who directed parts three through six of the franchise, as well as "F9," will return to direct F10 and its eventual sequel.

Based on Lin's comments in previous interviews, it's possible the 10th and 11th installments will share an overarching story, which will wrap up the main plot of the franchise. Diesel said in a 2021 interview that the 11th movie—scheduled for a 2024 release—will be the end of the main Fast and Furious storyline. However, that still leaves room for spinoffs like 2019's "Hobbs and Shaw."