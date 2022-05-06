The Lamborghini Huracan STO is pretty much perfect straight from the factory, but for some buyers there's always a desire to tweak things here and there.

And if there's anyone who knows how to tweak a Lamborghini, it has to be Valentino Balboni, who served as a test driver for the company for almost four decades.

Balboni in 2016 formed his own tuning company called VB, and its latest product is a titanium exhaust system for the Huracan STO. The exhaust actually features a mix of titanium and Inconel, with the latter used for the bellows. According to VB, the designers relied on gas flow optimization technology similar to what's used in the aerospace industry when developing the exhaust.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

The exhaust is designed to bolt on to the OEM mountings, and its lightweight construction means a weight saving of 14.2 pounds over the stock system. We're sure the sound will also be impressive, and we would not be surprised if the exhaust also helps boost power beyond the Huracan STO's stock 630 hp. No dyno test results have been provided.

VB will produce just 40 units for worldwide sale. Half of these will be signature editions that will include the name of the owner and some additional one-off details.

“Our new VB exhaust is the best system that can possibly be manufactured for the amazing Huracan STO,” Balboni said in a statement. “It fully enhances the racing DNA of the STO.”