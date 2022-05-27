We drove the 2023 Acura Integra, the SSC Tuatara hit a new high speed, and the 2022 Ford Bronco received official power ratings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first stint in the 2023 Acura Integra. In short, the return of the legendary nameplate doesn't disappoint. The steering and adaptive dampers are the highlights, and they really help the Integra rise above its Civic Si bones.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Lamborghini Urus undergoing testing on public roads. The facelifted crossover SUV features revised designs for the bumpers, hood, and wheels. A new infotainment system is expected for the updated cabin. It's unclear what was under the hood, but the Urus will be electrified in the coming years.

The SSC Tuatara hit 295 mph. While that's faster than the hypercar had ever gone (previously topping out at 286.1 mph before running out of runway), it didn't achieve a new production-vehicle land-speed record The second run needed to create a new two-way average was aborted due to an error.

Pagani revealed the Huayra NC. A product of Pagani Special Projects division, the NC sends 819 hp and 796 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a 7-speed sequential gearbox. The one-off car made its public debut at the 2022 Motor Valley Fest in Modena, Italy.

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted official power ratings for the 2022 Bronco Raptor. Initially said to make more than 400 hp, the widebody off-roader will have 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. It should be silly quick and fun.