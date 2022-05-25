Pagani will unveil yet another one-off Huayra, which will make its public debut at the 2022 Motor Valley Fest in Modena, Italy, near Pagani's headquarters.

According to a company press release, the Pagani Huayra NC is a product of the Pagani Special Projects (PSP) division, and produces 819 hp and 796 lb-ft of torque. That's sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed sequential gearbox.

Pagani didn't specify, but it's likely the NC uses the familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 used in most other Huayras. Regardless, the engine is pushing just 2,733 pounds.

Pagani Huayra NC

The NC sports a custom blue livery with red and white accents highlighting the rear diffuser, flicks, engine air intake, and rear-wing uprights. It rides on sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.

Huayra production is ostensibly winding down. Pagani built what it claimed was the last standard Huayra coupe in 2018, and the last regular-production Huayra Roadster in 2020. That still left room for special one-off builds like the Huayra NC and track-only models like the Huayra R, but the car's successor has now been spotted testing.

Codenamed C10, the Huayra replacement is scheduled to debut in Milan this September. While one version will be powered by a new AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12, the C10 will also get an all-electric variant. But given that Pagani has continued to rebuild examples of the Zonda—the Huayra's predecessor—it's possible that the company will keep the Huayra alive in a similar way. After all, Pagani unveiled a new Zonda Roadster in 2022 despite the production run having technically ended in 2013.