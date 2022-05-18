The next chapter in Pagani's history is about to unfold.

On Wednesday, the boutique supercar maker announced the Pagani C10 supercar will debut in Milan on September 12, and it teased the supercar via social media.

Pagani noted that the C10 will mark the next-generation of its hypercars.

It's unclear if the C10 name will carry over into production, though don't count on it. The Huayra was code named C9 before it was officially production-bound.

Pagani will build no more than 300 examples of the C10, and that's spread across coupe and convertible models along with the expected special editions. All build slots have reportedly been filled.

Two versions of the C10 are in the works. One will be powered by a new 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 sourced from Mercedes-Benz AMG. The other? A new era, all-electric. A Pagani EV. Models with the V-12 will feature a paddle-shifted sequential transmission or a manual transmission for those who #GiveAShift.

Pagani expects the V-12-powered model to be emissions compliant around the world until at least 2026, at which point hybridization would likely be required to keep within compliance.

The electric model could tap Mercedes-Benz AMG's parts bin, or possibly source parts from Lucid. It's unclear at this stage. But Lucid's main shareholder is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and the sovereign wealth fund purchased a 30% stake in Pagani in 2021.

Regardless of powertrain the C10 is expected to have less than 900 hp. According to the automaker's CEO and founder, Horacio Pagani, these hypercars don't aim for the quickest acceleration or the highest top speed. Every Pagani is speed limited to 217 mph. Pagani's focus is on lightness.

The design, which was spotted early in May, will be evolutionary from the Huayra. Elements of both Huayra and Zonda seem to be blended together, but a flat area in the rear might introduce some active aero elements.