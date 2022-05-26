The SSC Tuatara just hit 295 mph, but the automaker has multiple projects in the works beyond its expensive hypercar.

On Monday, SSC founder and CEO Jerod Shelby told Motor Authority the Tuatara's "Little Brother" will arrive in 2025 from a new production facility.

SSC plans to break ground on the new production facility in 2024. It will be four times larger than SSC's current production facility where the Tuatara is built, Shelby said.

SSC Tuatara record run

The team needs more space due to the Little Brother's planned higher production volume, which is currently slated for 500 units to be built through 2028. SSC is in the process of building 125 Tuataras (100 regular Tuataras and 25 Aggressor models) by the end of 2025.

Shelby is working to secure outside investments to build the second factory. He's in the process of discussing this with a few different private automotive enthusiasts, as opposed to investment firms or banks, though funding has not been secured yet.

The Tuatara's Little Brother will be a mid-engine supercar powered by a naturally aspirated V-8 producing 700 to 800 hp. It's unclear at this point if the Little Brother's engine will be related to the 5.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 built by Nelson Racing Engines powering the Tuatara.

First production SSC Tuatara

Shelby told MA in 2020 the car will cost $400,000 to $500,000, which will make it more accessible to buyers than the Tuatara that costs $1.95 million.

The Little Brother will look similar to the Tuatara with a design that said to be a scaled down version of the expensive hypercar.

On Monday, SSC announced that the Tuatara hit 295 mph, though the official land speed record for a production vehicle remains the 282.9 mph SSC set with the Tuatara in early 2021, as this was the average speed of a two-way run which is required for the record books.