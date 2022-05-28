Maserati's MC20 supercar this week spawned an open-top version and it goes by the name Cielo, Italian for “sky.” The car features a retractable hard-top roof complete with glass panels to give you the open air feeling whether the roof is up or down.

2023 BMW Alpina B3

Alpina revealed its take on BMW's updated 3-Series. Alpina's latest B3 sees power increase to 488 hp and the interior benefit from new technology including larger screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M

BMW launched the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M to celebrate 50 years of the M division. The sport sedan is limited to 500 units and priced to start at $96,695, and buyers can choose exterior colors last used on cars like the E30 and E46 M3 generations.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary

Another automaker celebrating an anniversary this week was Toyota which rolled out the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. A total of 4,040 examples will be built for the U.S., each based on the 4Runner's SR5 Premium grade with four-wheel drive.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve

We spent a week with the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve and found it puts a bullseye on the luxury establishment. With quilted leather massaging front seats, five screens, night vision, and a V-8 engine, the Grand Cherokee lacks no luxury in this grade.

2023 Acura Integra

Another vehicle we tested was the modern Acura Integra which arrived for the 2023 model year. Set to go on sale this summer with a starting price of $31,895, the modern Integra is a sporty hatchback with 200 hp and an available 6-speed manual transmission.

SpeedKore Hellucination 1968 Dodge Charger

Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles teamed up with Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group to build the car of his dreams. The result is a 1968 Dodge Charger almost entirely made from carbon fiber and packing a 1,000-hp Hellephant V-8.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, one of the prototypes we spied testing this week is for a rumored modern take on the Porsche 911 2.5 S/T of the 1970s. The prototype looks like testers we saw for the 911 GT3 Touring, though there are unique elements that point to this being another retro sports car along the lines of the recently revealed 911 Sport Classic.