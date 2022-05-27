Buick is close to revealing a new electric SUV concept based on General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology. Called the Electra-X, the concept previews EVs bound for China, but some of its elements may feature on vehicles planned for the U.S.

Fisker has released the most revealing shot yet of its Project PEAR due in 2024. The vehicle is a compact urban runabout that will be priced from $29,900, and that's before incentives.

Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles teamed up with Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group to build the car of his dreams. The result is a 1968 Dodge Charger almost entirely made from carbon fiber and packing a 1,000-hp Hellephant V-8.

