BMW M has given us a first look at its LMDh race car that will compete at the top level in the IMSA SportsCar Championship starting from 2023. It's powered by a new V-8 hybrid powertrain that hopefully we'll see transition to the world of production cars.

Gordon Murray only recently revealed a pair of V-12 supercars but soon the McLaren F1 designer will start work on a pair of electric SUVs. One is thought to be for his own Gordon Murray Automotive car company and the other for a client.

Shelby American has finally built the car Carroll Shelby had hoped to race in the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's a Daytona Cobra Coupe powered by a V-8 displacing 427 cubic inches and featuring single overhead cams.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

