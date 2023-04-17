Volkswagen's ID.Buzz finally reaches dealerships in the U.S. later this year, and VW will follow up the minivan in 2024 with the ID.7 mid-size hatchback. The ID.7 is VW's Tesla Model S rival, and it's coming with impressive technology not normally found in the segment.

Mercedes-Benz's Maybach ultra-luxury division has launched its first EV in the form of the EQS 680 SUV. As the name suggests, the vehicle is based on Mercedes' EQS SUV. However, there are enough unique details inside and out to make it worthy of the Maybach badge.

BMW's i7 electric sedan has spawned a performance range-topper developed by the M division. Dubbed the i7 M70, the electric super sedan offers up 650 hp, a 0-60 time of around 3.5 seconds, and an estimated range approaching 295 miles on a charge.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

