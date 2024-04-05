Toyota has updated the GR Yaris, and soon the car's more extreme GRMN Yaris sibling will receive its own round of updates. A prototype has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, and Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda was on hand to help with the development, even taking turns behind the wheel.

BMW is working on a new generation of the M5 with plug-in hybrid power, and there will be both sedan and wagon body styles this time around. The debut will take place later this year, and BMW has confirmed that both body styles will make it to the U.S.

Manthey-Racing, a leading racing team with close links to Porsche, is now offering forged wheels developed and produced at its own facility in Germany's Black Forest region. Previously, the company worked with leading supplier BBS for its wheels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Toyota GRMN Yaris spied for first time

2025 BMW M5 Touring coming to the US

Manthey-Racing moves into wheel production

2025 Subaru Forester costs $2,900 more, starts at $31,090

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class spied: Second facelift coming

Audi RS E-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan recall prompted by battery concerns

Audi's little-known subcompact hatch turns 50

Review: 2024 Subaru WRX

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix preview: Will Red Bull dominance return?

Tighter EPA emissions rules for big trucks don't mandate EVs