Toyota has provided the first evidence that a redesigned 4Runner is coming soon.

The automaker took to Instagram on Thursday to post a series of photos of each generation of the 4Runner.

The final photo in the series showed a portion of the redesigned 4Runner, the nameplate's sixth generation.

Included with the photos was a challenge for fans to guess the model year each time the 4Runner was redesigned.

Instagram post by Toyota made on March 28, 2024

Toyota hasn't said anything about the vehicle but like previous generations, it should be twinned with the Tacoma midsize pickup truck which itself was redesigned for the 2024 model year around Toyota's TNGA-F body-on-frame platform shared with the full-size Tundra and Sequoia SUV. Considering Toyota has started the teaser campaign for the new 4Runner, we'll likely see the SUV arrive for the 2025 model year, meaning a debut later this year is likely.

The current 4Runner is available for the 2024 model year and comes exclusively with a 4.0-liter V-6 rated at 270 hp and paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. Depending on the grade, it comes with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive.

Given all the options available on the new Tacoma, it's likely the new 4Runner will have more to offer than the current generation. In the case of the Tacoma, there's a 2.4-liter turbo-4 that has three power ratings, depending on the grade. The engine is also available in a hybrid configuration. Nearly every Tacoma comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission, but a 6-speed manual transmission with rev-matching is available on the base SR trim.

Expect the current 4Runner's various grades to continue for the new generations, including the multiple TRD off-road grades. The starting price might see an uptick from the current $41,850 sticker, though.