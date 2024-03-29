The current R35 Nissan GT-R is expected to bow out soon, but a successor is planned, though it might not arrive for a few years. Nissan has confirmed that a redesigned GT-R is coming, but the automaker hasn't signed off on a final design, and also hasn't chosen what type of powertrain to run.

Mercedes-Benz is working on its next-generation CLA-Class, a vehicle that will offer buyers the choice between hybrid and electric powertrains. Our spy photographer recently spotted a prototype for a high-performance version of the electric CLA-Class being cooked up by AMG.

Prolific race car constructor Lola Cars went out of business in 2012, but the company has been revived and the first order of business is an entry in the Formula E Championship. Lola will form its team with Yamaha, and the person running the team is the founder of the former Super Aguri Formula 1 team and a previous senior designer at the McLaren F1 team.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

