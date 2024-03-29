Proper clearance is important when adding chunky off-road tires, especially when the vehicle was originally designed for on-road driving.

Ford has experienced what happens when the clearance is insufficient with its Transit Trail off-road van, which has been recalled due to the front tires rubbing against the body in certain conditions.

The recall affects Transit Trail vans from the 2023-2024 model years, and 1,902 examples are affected in the U.S.

According to the recall notice published by the NHTSA on March 22, a front tire may come into contact with the corresponding front wheel arch liner and body flange under certain braking, steering, and vehicle loading conditions. Owners will likely be able to hear if one or more tires are rubbing.

2023 Ford Transit Trail

Repeated contact of the tire with the surrounding body may lead to rapid air loss or the tread-belt separating, both of which could result in a loss of vehicle control.

Ford is still investigating the cause, but in the recall notice it's stated that a vehicle modifier contracted by Ford for the Transit Trail may not have fully accounted for the front tire clearance. The particular tire is a 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse AT.

A remedy is being developed and affected owners will be notified by mail about any updates.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on April 8, but anyone looking for further information can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 24V-226).