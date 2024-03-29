The 2025 Toyota 4Runner received a teaser, the 2025 Audi Q7 received a fresh face, and we drove the 2025 Volvo EX30. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The teaser campaign for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner kicked off. Toyota posted an image revealing part of the iconic SUV's new design. It's clear the new 4Runner, which will be new for the first time in more than a decade, will feature design elements similar to those of the new Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 500.

The updated 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class debuted with and engine change. The go-anywhere luxury SUV swapped its burbling V-8 for a turbocharged inline-6 with a mild-hybrid 48-volt system in the name of efficiency and emissions. Don't worry, the AMG model keeps the V-8.

The 2025 Audi Q7 debuted with a fresh face that brings the design more in line with the smaller two-row Q5. The luxurious interior mostly carries over, but the infotainment system receives an update that allows it to support third-party apps such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Ferrari filed a patent for a supercharged engine. The main question is why? The patent outlines that the automaker's interest in supercharging revolves around packaging. To date, the automaker has focused on turbocharging.

We drove the 2025 Volvo EX30 on snow and ice and found that the dual-motor model is all about fun. However, the single rear-motor model is the smarter buy in terms of price and range, especially with a set of winter tires.