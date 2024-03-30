Hyundai's Santa Cruz compact pickup truck was given a refresh. The exterior mostly stays the same, but the interior sports a new dash and the latest technology.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G550)

Mercedes-Benz updated its G-Class, and the updates extend to the high-performance G 63 from AMG. The updated range arrives for the 2025 model year, and while the G 63 keeps the current V-8, the regular G-Class downsizes to a turbocharged inline-6.

2025 Audi SQ7

Audi gave the Q7 an update. The latest version features revised front and rear styling, including headlights with the latest in LED technology.

Genesis GV60 Magma concept

It's been rumored for years, but this week we finally received confirmation from Genesis that it is planning a performance sub-brand similar to Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M. It will go by the name Magma, and the GV60 Magma concept shown this week hints at what's to come.

2025 Defender OCTA spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) is no stranger to SUVs with beefy engines, and its next will be a hardcore Defender that will introduce the new OCTA designation. This week we received fresh shots and video of a prototype.

2024 Kia K4

Kia unveiled a new compact sedan called the K4, which replaces the Forte. It's due to go on sale in the second half of the year and will initially offer buyers a pair of gas powertrains to choose from.

Jeep Vacationeer concept

And finally, the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is underway, and once again Jeep has shown up with a family of concept vehicles. There are four this year, one of which is a bright green Wagoneer dubbed the Vacationeer.