We now have a title and a trailer for Apple's Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt.

The movie is called simply "F1," Formula 1 confirmed alongside the release of a teaser trailer during this past weekend's 2024 British Grand Prix. It stars Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who is lured out of retirement to partner with rookie Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) at the fictional APXGP team. That premise should sound familiar to anyone who has seen 2001's "Driven," albeit substituting Pitt and F1 for Sylvester Stallone and CART.

Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo also star in unspecified roles, with Joseph Kosinski directing. Kosinski pulled off impressive aerial combat shots in "Top Gun: Maverick" and, if this trailer is any indication, he's achieved something similar with the on-track action of F1.

The clips shown in the trailer look suitably intense, with the modified single-seaters used for filming acting as good stand-ins for actual F1 cars. There's even a cameo by now-departed Haas team boss Guenther Steiner.

F1 is actively involved in the movie, allowing an unprecedented level of access that includes filming at actual race weekends. That hopefully means we'll see fewer CGI crowds than in "Ford v. Ferrari." Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is also among the movie's producers. In an interview this past year, Hamilton said he was advising Kosinski on camera positions for filming at F1 events, and had done a track day with Pitt.

Even though an initial trailer has been released, F1 said last month that filming will continue at other races this year, concluding at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. "F1" is scheduled to be released in North America June 27, 2025.