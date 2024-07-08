Production of the gas-powered Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman ends in 2025, Macan in 2026

Two years, That's how long the stay of execution will be before some of the most popular gas-powered Porsches die.

On Monday, Porsche told Reuters it will stop production of the gas-powered Macan crossover SUV in 2026. Production of the gas-powered 718 Boxster and Cayman will cease sometime in 2025.

Both models will be replaced by electric successors. Porsche executive board member Albrecht Reimold told Reuters the gas-powered models' platforms have reached the end of their cycles.

The electric Porsche Macan launched already and costs $80,450 in base Macan 4 spec. The more powerful Macan Turbo grade costs $106,950. Both figures include a $1,650 destination charge. Today's gas-powered Macan in base form costs $63,895 including a $1,995 destination charge.

Sales of the gas-powered Macan have already ceased in Europe, but the best-seller in the U.S. will live on for two model years as the automaker ramps production of the EV.

In 2023 Porsche was waffling on killing the gas-powered Macan noting a change in market trends for EVs, and the successful sales volume of the gas-powered model in the U.S.

Porsche Mission R concept

The electric 718 Boxster and Cayman replacement has been shedding camo as is undergoes testing on public roads. The electric sports car was previewed by the Porsche Mission R concept at the 2021 Munich auto show.

A debut of the electric 718 Boxster and Cayman replacement is expected to take place later this year with production commencing in 2025.

Like the electric Macan, the electric 718 is expected to ride on a dedicated EV platform. Likely the same one that underpinned the Mission R, which houses the batteries in a T-shape section filling the center tunnel and area behind the seats. This is the same battery layout as what's found in the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore.