Max Verstappen won the rain-soaked 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing teammate Perez along with both Ferraris and Williams cars didn't finish the race

The weather was psychotic throughout the race drenching and then drying out the pavement throughout the Grand Prix

On Sunday Max Verstappen won the ninth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship as he took first place at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.

The win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal marked Verstappen's 41st overall victory and the sixth of this season. The win also sealed Red Bull Racing's 100th overall win in Formula 1.

McLaren's Lando Norris took P2 after fighting it out on the track with Mercedes-Benz AMG's George Russell, who found himself on the podium for the first time this season after taking third place.

The weather in Montreal both leading up to and throughout the race was ever changing with the sky opening up early in the morning soaking the track before the lights went out. When the track went hot it had already started raining again. Eventually the sun came out and the track dried out, but rain persisted on and off throughout the entire race.

Everyone but the Haas team started on intermediate tires with the lone wolf choosing to go out on full wets. The team immediately regretted the decision with both cars pitting quickly to change to intermediates.

Teams played with pit strategies in an attempt to get onto slicks as quickly as possible.

George Russell started the race in pole position and it took a nearly 50 laps for Verstappen to catch up to the Silver Arrow. But immediately within a lap Verstappen started shortening the gap until he finally made his move.

Lando Norris found himself in first place for a few laps, but the safety car coming onto the track after Albon lost his car at Turn 4 on lap 26 putting himself into the wall messed up Norris' pitting strategy to change tires. The situation eventually saw Norris lose the lead and never regain it.

Both Ferraris failed to finish the race with Leclerc's power unit presenting issues and Sainz's rear end spinning putting him into Albon.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had a nightmare weekend in Montreal after failing to qualify and starting in 16th place on the grid. Perez ended up making contact with the barrier after sliding on the wet track at turn 6, but he limped the car back to the pits. The car's heavily damaged rear wing and left a trail of carbon fiber parts on the track, according to race officials. Perez was slapped with a three-grid penalty after the race, and Red Bull Racing was fined 25,000 Euros ($26,925). Perez's contract was just extended two years through 2026 on Thursday.

Once in the lead Verstappen noted the car's suspension felt like it was stuck in its "hard" setup and he might "get knocked out" if he hit curbs. The team acknowledged the issue but the reigning champ didn't come in for any changes. The Red Bull team experienced its share of issues with curbs in Monaco as well.

Albon performed what might've been the most shocking move of the race with a double pass by threading his way past an RB and Alpine in one move through a corner.

Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton ended up in fourth place with McLaren's Oscar Pastry taking fifth.

The 10th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship will be the Spanish Grand Prix, which will take place on June 23.

Below are the full results from the 2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

2) Lando Norris, McLaren +3.879 seconds

3) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +4.317 seconds

4) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +4.915 seconds

5) Oscar Piastri, McLaren +10.199 seconds

6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +17.510 seconds

7) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +23.625 seconds

8) Daniel Ricciardo, RB +28.672 seconds

9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine +30.021 seconds

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +30.313 seconds

11) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +30.824 seconds

12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +30.824 seconds

13) Valtteri Bottas, Sauber +40.487seconds

14) Yuki Tsunoda,RB +52.694 seconds

15) Zhou Guanyu, Sauber, +1 lap

NC) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – DNF

NC) Alexander Albon, Williams – DNF

NC) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing – DNF

NC) Charles Leclrec, Ferrari – DNF

NC) Logan Sergeant, Williams – DNF



Honda paid for travel and lodging and I got wet to bring you this first-hand race report