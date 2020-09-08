Netflix will produce a fictional mini-series based on the life of three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Senna is considered one of the greatest drivers to ever slide into an F1 cockpit, scoring 41 wins and the 1988, 1990, and 1991 drivers' championships over a 10-year career. He died in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, and remains a national hero in his native Brazil.

A documentary on Senna's life and career premiered in 2010, but the eight-episode mini-series will dive deeper into the driver's personality, according to Netflix.

The series "portrays the man behind the national hero," and was produced with "active participation" from the driver's family, a press release said. That included use of Senna's childhood home in Brazil as a filming location.

Ayrton Senna in the McLaren MP4/8 Formula 1 race car

Netflix said the mini-series will cover Senna's entire career, starting with his time competing in F1600 in England, and ending with his death. The company didn't provide much other detail, but the "fictional" nature of the series could give show runners a little more artistic license than with the previous Senna documentary.

Several racing documentaries have premiered in recent years, and racing has gotten more exposure on the silver screen through the films "Rush" and "Ford v. Ferrari," but this is the first mini-series based on the life of a real-life racing driver that we can think of. Netflix is also developing a series called "The Crew," starring Kevin James as a fictional NASCAR crew chief.

The Senna mini-series is scheduled to launch on Netflix in 2022.