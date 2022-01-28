Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for a new docuseries on Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black full-time driver. The six-part series premieres Feb. 22.

Titled "RACE: Bubba Wallace," the series follows the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, which saw Wallace switch to the new 23XI Racing team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin (the team name references Jordan's number 23 and Hamlin's number 11). It will also touch on Wallace's advocacy for Black rights.

"This is unlike any project I've ever participated in; it's a raw, emotional, and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons," Wallace said in a statement quoted by Deadline.

During the 2020 NASCAR season, while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports, Wallace was thrust into the spotlight as NASCAR moved to address racial issues amid nationwide protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd. Wallace pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag (which it did), drove a car with a Black Lives Matter livery, and wore a t-shirt reading "I can't breathe" to draw attention to racial issues.

Last year, Wallace became the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's top Cup Series since Wendell Scott, who took a contested victory at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1963. Wallace's maiden Cup Series win came in a rain-shortened race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Each of the six episodes will run 45 minutes, sports reporter Adam Stern said on Twitter. This is Netflix's first attempt at a NASCAR docuseries, following the successful Formula One series "Drive to Survive."